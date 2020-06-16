Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 243,380 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 243,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,566,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,805,000 after acquiring an additional 146,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

BMRN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. 603,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.36 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,132 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

