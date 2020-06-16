Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 10,310 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.88. 3,941,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

