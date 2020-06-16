Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.85. 4,724,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,708. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $160.89.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

