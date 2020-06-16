Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 30,680 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in FMC by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 135,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 748,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

