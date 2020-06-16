Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 38,160 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,160 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in United Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,527,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

