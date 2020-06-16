Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 52,760 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,760 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,575,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

