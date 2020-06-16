Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 9,920 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KSU stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,514. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.37.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

