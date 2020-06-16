Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded up $21.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,441.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,386.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,346.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $964.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

