Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.00

Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 78 ($0.99), with a volume of 3036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.28.

About Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

