Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,650 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.45. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

