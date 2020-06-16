Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.30. 2,458,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,960. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $130.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

