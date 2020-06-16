Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Nike comprises about 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.84. 8,647,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

