Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $1.28 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $22.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,442.72. 1,668,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,386.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,346.67. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $964.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

