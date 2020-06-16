Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $1.55 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,465,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,354. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,520.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $3,357,912. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.