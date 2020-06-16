Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $346,000 in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,632 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

