Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $723,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ONEOK by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,719,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 9,624,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,099,603. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Terry K. Spencer purchased 32,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,228.22. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 106,486 shares of company stock worth $1,711,061. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

