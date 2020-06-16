Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Boeing comprises about 1.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,210,000 after buying an additional 111,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.77. 74,909,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,778,480. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average is $241.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

