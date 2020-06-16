Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.06. 21,753,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,503,504. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $304.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

