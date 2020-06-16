Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,962 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Target by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

