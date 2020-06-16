Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,875,416. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,925,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,588,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.27. The company has a market capitalization of $662.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $241.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

