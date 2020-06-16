Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,190 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $178.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,334. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,001.61, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,648 shares of company stock valued at $67,868,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.