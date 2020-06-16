Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 44,435 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 486,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 202,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 91,005,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,738,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

