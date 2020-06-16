Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 49,756,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,314,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

