Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,123,700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Pfizer worth $206,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,231,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,314,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

