Precept Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Precept Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 425.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

BKNG stock traded up $22.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,672.95. 359,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,289. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,560.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,707.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

