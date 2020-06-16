Precept Management LLC Buys 16,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Precept Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In related news, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Also, Director Michael D. Malone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,238.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $647,213. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,197. The company has a current ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.