Precept Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,100 Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

VCEL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 11,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,101. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel Corp has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 2.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

