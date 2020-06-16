Precept Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Precept Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises 0.5% of Precept Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Precept Management LLC owned 0.12% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.89. 5,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

