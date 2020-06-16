Precept Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Frontline accounts for 0.3% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Precept Management LLC owned 0.12% of Frontline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Frontline Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.09 million. Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.49%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.