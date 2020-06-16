Precept Management LLC Invests $988,000 in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,014,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,914 shares of company stock worth $333,641. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ AOBC traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 3,615,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 0.68. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

