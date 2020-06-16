Precept Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Anterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Anterix by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. 4,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $906.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.36. Anterix Inc has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 2,406.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 200,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $10,816,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $625,082.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,876 shares of company stock worth $697,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.