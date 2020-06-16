Precept Management LLC Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Precept Management LLC owned 0.33% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,802,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,301,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $599.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.77.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

