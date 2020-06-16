Precept Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.14. 904,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,544. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

