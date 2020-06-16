Precept Management LLC Raises Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Precept Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of B. Riley Financial worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Antin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,127.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 481,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,228. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 4,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,269. B. Riley Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $568.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.84.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of ($0.21) million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

