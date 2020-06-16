Precept Management LLC Sells 119,500 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Precept Management LLC lessened its holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CryoPort worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 811,205 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter valued at about $11,859,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after buying an additional 396,281 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 46.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 319,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 244,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. 8,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The stock has a market cap of $945.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.83. CryoPort Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

