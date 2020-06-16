Precept Management LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Precept Management LLC trimmed its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Precept Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 40,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,265. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $488.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

