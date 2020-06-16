Precept Management LLC Takes $678,000 Position in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Intellicheck by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 72.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 14,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24. Intellicheck Inc has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

