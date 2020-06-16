Renold (LON:RNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Renold (LON:RNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:RNO traded up GBX 1.44 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.23 ($0.12). 3,240,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. Renold has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.35. The company has a market cap of $20.80 million and a PE ratio of 3.55.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

