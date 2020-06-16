Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wirecard (WDI)

Jun 16th, 2020

  • 6/8/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/8/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €129.00 ($144.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/26/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/26/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/26/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/26/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/18/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €129.00 ($144.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/15/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/11/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €129.00 ($144.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/6/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €200.00 ($224.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/4/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/30/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €129.00 ($144.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €230.00 ($258.43) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/28/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €102.00 ($114.61) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €270.00 ($303.37) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/22/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €129.00 ($144.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/17/2020 – Wirecard was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of WDI traded up €1.05 ($1.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €99.45 ($111.74). The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard AG has a fifty-two week low of €72.00 ($80.90) and a fifty-two week high of €159.80 ($179.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

