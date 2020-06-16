Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Insmed by 16.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

INSM stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 789,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,517. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

