Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $189,136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 438,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,381,000 after purchasing an additional 188,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.73.

CoStar Group stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $663.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,546. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $652.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.40. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

