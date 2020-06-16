Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $8.66 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in LKQ by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in LKQ by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after buying an additional 337,747 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 312,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 285,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. 2,530,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

