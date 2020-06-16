Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS makes up approximately 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,112 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. 424,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

