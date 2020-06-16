salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,910 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,648 shares of company stock worth $67,868,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.47. 4,265,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762,555. The company has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,001.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.