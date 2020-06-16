Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $3.39 Million in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 786,324 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. ADT comprises approximately 4.8% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP owned 0.10% of ADT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,622 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 2,550,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

