Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Stelmine Canada Ltd (CVE:STH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 76000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 393 claims for a total surface area of 206 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

