Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce $6.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.34 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $25.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 million to $25.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.49 million, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $50.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 181.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 177,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,874. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

