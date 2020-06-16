TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Press coverage about TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TD Ameritrade earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected TD Ameritrade’s analysis:

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,560. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.