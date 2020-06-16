Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. Has $1.06 Billion Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 54.1% of Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Netflix worth $1,064,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.55.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.43 on Tuesday, hitting $425.50. 4,471,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,219. The company has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.04 and a 200-day moving average of $370.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

