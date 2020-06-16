Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the typical volume of 286 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1,981.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 65,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,663. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

